At 44.2 degree Celsius red hot Bhubaneswar scorches March record

In its seasonal forecast of April, May and June, IMD has said maximum temperature will remain above normal in Odisha during these three months.

Published: 01st April 2021 08:25 AM

Women cover themselves with dupattas to protect from the scorching heat; while a man sprays water on himself to cool off in Bhubaneswar | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Scorching heat gripped Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, which sizzled at 44.2 degree Celsius and recorded its all time high for March. The State Capital was a massive 8 degree C hotter than normal on the day. India Meteorological Department (IMD) said it was the hottest day of March in the city, surpassing 42.2 degree Celsius reported on March 21 in 2016 and since its recorded history.

Even as the national forecaster predicted above normal heat across north and east parts of India during the April-June period, Odisha has continued to be on a scorching spree prompting the Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena to direct the collectors to closely monitor the situation and take necessary action in case of any eventuality. 

If Bhubaneswar turned into a cauldron of sorts with its rising construction activities and vanishing green spaces, it was no different in other parts of the State too. Balasore recorded 43 degree C and surpassed its all time record for this month which last stood at 41.6 degree on March 29, 1968. Chandbali, too, witnessed its highest temperature of this month with  mercury touching 42.6 degree C exceeding 42.4 degree recorded on March 7, 2000.

On the day, 12 places of the State reported above 41 degree Celsius. Baripada recorded 43.6 degree, Talcher 42.5, Malkangiri and Boudh 42 each, Angul 41.7, Bhawanipatna and Balangir 41.5 each and Titlagarh and Nayagarh 41.2 degree each.

The IMD also issued an orange warning for heatwave conditions in 21 districts. “Heatwave condition is most likely to prevail in north interior and adjoining south interior districts and some districts of coastal Odisha on Thursday,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist, Umasankar Das.  

In its seasonal forecast of April, May and June, IMD has said maximum temperature will remain above normal in Odisha during these three months. However, there may be temporary relief from the heat as light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity is expected at a few places in the State on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

