Fire erupts in Similipal again

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: After a lull, 50 fresh fire spots have come up in Similipal National Park even as mercury has soared in Mayurbhanj district. Regional Chief Conservator of Forest (RCDF) and Field Director of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) Yogajayanand said that around 50 fire points have come to notice.

As many as 28 fire points have been identified in STR South and 6 in STR North. Fire squad members and staff have been engaged in extinguishing the inferno in the park, he added. The national park officials have also arrested nine persons for intentionally starting fires either for poaching or collecting mahua flowers.

Meanwhile, a terrified deer took cover in Sarat under Kaptipada range under Baripada territorial division in the morning. Locals believe that the animal rushed from the foothills of Similipal and entered a shop to escape the raging inferno.

They informed forest officials of Kaptipada range who rescued the animal and kept it in the office for some hours where the veterinary department conducted a health check up. The deer was later released into the park. Two weeks ago, two deer had been rescued by the department from Bangriposi and Dudhiani ranges.