East Coast Railway tops in freight loading in 2020-21

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) became the first zonal railway to cross the milestone
of 200 million tonne freight loading for the second consecutive year by loading 205 million tonne of freight in 2020-21.

The zone also broke the previous record of highest freight loading of 202.56 million tonne achieved by erstwhile undivided South Eastern Railway in 2002-03.

With an operating ratio of 47.71 per cent (pc), the zone became the most profitable zone of Indian Railways. "Operating ratio is the term used to determine the profitability. For every rupee earned by the zone, it has to spend 0.47 paisa. Different sectors across the spectrum have shown tremendous growth last
year," said a railway spokesperson.

The ECoR had transported 112.46 MT of coal, 29.49 MT of iron ore, 18.23 MT of iron and steel, 7.62 MT of raw materials for steel plants, 6.18 MT of fertilizer, 3.14 MT of container, 2.76 MT of food grains, 2.91 MT of petroleum products and 22.09 MT of other commodities in 2020-21.

During the period, it loaded 42.9 rakes per day from Talcher, 21.1 rakes per day from Paradip, 14.1 rakes per day from Dhamra, 11.7 rakes per day in KK line, 16.5 rakes per day from steel plants, seven rakes per day of aluminum across its jurisdiction.

Coal contributed to 55 pc and iron ore accounted for 14 pc of overall loading. Khurda Road and Waltair have obtained fourth and sixth position respectively among 64 zones of Indian Railways. The period also saw an increase of average speed of freight trains by 117 pc as compared to corresponding period of
previous year.

"The credit for the success goes to selfless, dedicated and hard working workmen. All the departments have their share of contribution in the stupendous feat achieved. The achievement will motivate us to aim high," said General Manager Vidya
Bhushan.

