STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Mahatma Gandhi's bathing spot in Odisha's Kendrapara district to be turned into museum

A khadi centre, photo gallery, library and conference hall will be set up at the museum and tables, chairs and other furniture used by Gandhi during his visit to Dhumat too will be preserved.

Published: 02nd April 2021 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

The stone on which Mahatma Gandhi sat while taking bath in Dhumat village

The stone on which Mahatma Gandhi sat while taking bath in Dhumat village. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The spot where Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi took bath in 1934 during his historic Padayatra in Kendrapara district will be converted into a museum. 

Former Minister and Kendrapara MLA Sashibhusan Behera said, "We have decided to convert the spot on the banks of Brahmani river in Dhumat village into a museum to remind people of the significance of Mahatma Gandhi's padayatra in 1934. Eighty seven years back, Gandhiji had visited Kendrapara to unite people against untouchability. His role in the freedom struggle will also be highlighted at the museum." 

A khadi centre, photo gallery, library and conference hall will be set up at the museum. Tables, chairs and other furniture used by Gandhi during his visit to Dhumat too will be preserved.  Gandhi had taken bath while sitting on a stone at Dhumat during his padayatra on May 30, 1934. The stone has been preserved by the locals.

Kulamani Das (80) of Dhumat said that a pedestal and half-bust statues of Gandhi and Gopabandhu Das were built around the bathing stone. People worship the spot as they consider it sacred. A thatched hut was built in Dhumat in 1938 in memory of Gandhi.

However, it was damaged in the 1999 Super Cyclone. The padayatra was one of the most important events in the country’s freedom struggle. Gandhi had allowed dalits to enter temples in some villages during the padayatra.

He had also addressed a public meeting at Dhumat on May 30, 1934. A large number of people in Dhumat, Indupur and other villages took a plunge into the freedom struggle in response to the call given by Gandhi. 

During his padayatra, Gandhi had spent five days in Kendrapara district and toured different places. Among others who had accompanied him in the march were Meera Ben, Gopabandhu Choudhury, Raj Krishna Bose, Rama Devi, Uma Bajaj, Binod Kanungo,  Surendranath Pattnayak, Manmohan Choudhury and Jadumani Mangaraj. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sashibhusan Behera Mahatma Gandhi Kendrapara district Gandhi in Odisha Dhumat village
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a court in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Will lockdown return in Maharashtra? Uddhav to hold meeting with officials
(Representational Image)
At 47%, Hinduism biggest gainer in religious conversion in Kerala
A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccine coverage
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru man tests positive after taking China-made Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shops are closed in the city during the complete lockdown on weekend, imposed by the administration, amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID19: Pune slips into mini-lockdown with curfew from 6pm-6am
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Gallery
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
With Superstar Rajinikanth being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, here is a look at his equation with India's household names. (File photo| ANI)
And the Phalke Award goes to Thalaivar: The Superstar and his chemistry with bigwigs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp