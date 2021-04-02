Odisha bypoll: BJP seeks removal of Chief Electoral Officer Sushil Lohani over conflict of interest

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the Pipili bypoll, the BJP on Thursday demanded withdrawal of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the State on the ground of 'conflict of interest'.

In a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP alleged that CEO Sushil Kumar Lohani is also holding a substantive charge in the Excise department of Odisha government as Principal Secretary.

"As CEO, he (Lohani) is supposed to work independently and impartially without any influence or favour to any political party. His position as Principal Secretary, that too of a sensitive department as Excise, brings him in direct conflict with his role as CEO during the ongoing Pipili bypoll," state BJP general secretary Lekhasri Samantsinghar said in a letter to the ECI.

Countering allegations, the BJD maintained that it has become a habit with the BJP to demand removal of the CEO after the party lost elections in 2009. BJD spokesperson Ipsita Sahu said the BJP has again raised the demand now as it is anticipating defeat in by-election to Pipili Assembly seat scheduled on April 17.

BJP leader Lekhashree Samantsinghar is making such baseless allegations after she did not get party ticket to contest the by-poll, Sahu said.