Paradip Port Trust achieves all-time record of 114.55 million tonne cargo handling for FY 2020-21

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Paradip Port Trust (PPT) has achieved an all-time record of 114.55 million tonne cargo handling for 2020-21 fiscal.

PPT chairman Vinit Kumar said the port beat adversities like cyclone Amphan and the ongoing COVID-19 crisis to achieve the feat of over 100 million tonne cargo handling for the fourth consecutive year. The achievement is remarkable as two of the berths at the port are not functioning due to mechanisation work.

Projects worth over Rs 2,000 crore are being implemented at the port including mechanisation of three existing EQ berths to 30 million tonne per annum capacity for handling of thermal coal at an approximate cost of Rs 1,440 crore.

This apart, development of a new coal import berth of 10 million tonne per annum is being undertaken at the port at a cost of Rs 650 crore. The Central government had recently approved development of western dock of 25 million tonne per annum at a cost of Rs 3,005 crore.

Once the projects are completed, the port will be able to handle cape size vessels. Kumar said completion of the Haridaspur-Paradip railway line is a major game changer as it will enable the port to play an important role in international trade.