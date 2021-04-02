STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sell milk to AP firms, face music : Dairy farmers told  

Andhra companies buy milk from Gajapati farmers at higher price

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: To thwart efforts of Andhra Pradesh dairy firms attempting to take over the business in Gajapati, the district administration has adopted a strong stand against farmers registered with cooperative societies if they are found selling milk to traders of the neighbouring State.

Gajapati Collector Anupam Saha said farmers affiliated to cooperative societies will face action as per law if they sell milk to AP firms. The administration’s move comes in the wake of AP companies trying to woo local dairy farmers.

Sources said dairy companies of the neighbouring State are buying milk from farmers of Gajapati by offering them a higher price. Vehicles from AP with Covid-19 pass have been collecting milk from various parts of Kashinagar block since the last several days. These vehicles are ferrying hundreds of litres of milk to companies in AP every day. The practice is threatening the operation of the Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited (OMFED).

The OMFED has formed a milk farmers’ cooperative society in Kashinagar block and is buying milk from farmers of over a dozen of villages. Around 800-1,000 litre of milk is being sold to OMFED on a daily basis. Besides, OMFED is also selling cattle feed to dairy farmers.

However, dairy firms of AP are trying to lure Kashinagar farmers by offering them prices higher than that of OMFED. Besides, companies are supplying cattle feed at lower prices. While OMFED is selling cattle feed to farmers at Rs 1,200. the AP firms offer it at Rs 1,000.

President of Kashinagar cooperative society M Prabin Kumar claimed that the AP firms are also promising loans and bonus to local dairy farmers. As a result, many farmers have stopped selling milk to OMFED. “The State-run dairy cooperative OMFED is fast losing its customers due to the AP milk traders. It is now buying only 420-500 litre per day from farmers now,” he said. Kumar further alleged that AP is conspiring to close the business of OMFED in the region. Collector Saha said he has directed OMFED officials to look into the matter and submit a report soon.

