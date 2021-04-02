STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Utkal Divas celebrated across State

Utkal Divas was observed with much fanfare in several districts across the State. 
 

Published: 02nd April 2021 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Utkal Divas was observed with much fanfare in several districts across the State.  In Koraput, district officials including Collector Md Abdaal Akhtar and ADM Deben Pradhan, social activists and public representatives paid rich tributes to eminent personalities of the State on the occasion. 

The district administration also celebrated Utkal Divas in the disputed Kotia panchayat of Pottangi block by hoisting the Tricolour. The historic day was observed in Kotpad, Borrigumma, Sunabeda and Damanjodi. 

In Bhawanipatna, Utkal Divas was observed at the Agriculture College here. Gracing the occasion as the chief guest, Health Minister Naba Kishore Das said, “The State of Odisha was formed on the basis of language and we should strive to fulfil the dreams of the makers of this great land.” 

Opposition leader Pradipta Nayak, who attended the event as the guest of honour, stressed on development of the State and safeguarding it’s rich culture and heritage. Among others, Kalahandi Collector Harshad Parag Gavali and MLAs Mahosodhi Bag and Pradeep Dishari were present. 

Similarly, the day was observed in Malkangiri with SC/ST Development Minister Jagannath Sarka paying tributes to freedom fighters at the Old Collectorate. SDC chairman Manas Madkami, Malkangiri MLA Aditya Madhi, Chitrakonda legislator Purna Chandra Baka were also present.

In Dhenkanal, the district administration observed Utkal Diwas by conducting various activities. Rich tributes were paid to the makers of Odisha, especially Saheed Baji Rout, the youngest martyr of India. Dhenkanal MP Mahesh Sahoo and Collector Bhumesh Chandra Behera were present.

To mark Utkal Divas, a bicycle rally was organised by the Lions Club of Steel City at Jajpur Road in association with Vyasa Nagar Sunday Cycling Club. Over 100 participants cycled for more than 10 km in Vyasa Nagar town. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a court in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Will lockdown return in Maharashtra? Uddhav to hold meeting with officials
(Representational Image)
At 47%, Hinduism biggest gainer in religious conversion in Kerala
A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccine coverage
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru man tests positive after taking China-made Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shops are closed in the city during the complete lockdown on weekend, imposed by the administration, amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID19: Pune slips into mini-lockdown with curfew from 6pm-6am
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Gallery
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
With Superstar Rajinikanth being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, here is a look at his equation with India's household names. (File photo| ANI)
And the Phalke Award goes to Thalaivar: The Superstar and his chemistry with bigwigs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp