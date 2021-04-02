Utkal Divas celebrated across State

By Express News Service

Utkal Divas was observed with much fanfare in several districts across the State. In Koraput, district officials including Collector Md Abdaal Akhtar and ADM Deben Pradhan, social activists and public representatives paid rich tributes to eminent personalities of the State on the occasion.

The district administration also celebrated Utkal Divas in the disputed Kotia panchayat of Pottangi block by hoisting the Tricolour. The historic day was observed in Kotpad, Borrigumma, Sunabeda and Damanjodi.

In Bhawanipatna, Utkal Divas was observed at the Agriculture College here. Gracing the occasion as the chief guest, Health Minister Naba Kishore Das said, “The State of Odisha was formed on the basis of language and we should strive to fulfil the dreams of the makers of this great land.”

Opposition leader Pradipta Nayak, who attended the event as the guest of honour, stressed on development of the State and safeguarding it’s rich culture and heritage. Among others, Kalahandi Collector Harshad Parag Gavali and MLAs Mahosodhi Bag and Pradeep Dishari were present.

Similarly, the day was observed in Malkangiri with SC/ST Development Minister Jagannath Sarka paying tributes to freedom fighters at the Old Collectorate. SDC chairman Manas Madkami, Malkangiri MLA Aditya Madhi, Chitrakonda legislator Purna Chandra Baka were also present.

In Dhenkanal, the district administration observed Utkal Diwas by conducting various activities. Rich tributes were paid to the makers of Odisha, especially Saheed Baji Rout, the youngest martyr of India. Dhenkanal MP Mahesh Sahoo and Collector Bhumesh Chandra Behera were present.

To mark Utkal Divas, a bicycle rally was organised by the Lions Club of Steel City at Jajpur Road in association with Vyasa Nagar Sunday Cycling Club. Over 100 participants cycled for more than 10 km in Vyasa Nagar town.