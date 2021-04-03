STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2 held for LD Pada murder

Nuapada police on Friday arrested two persons for their involvement in the murder for a 50-year-old man of LD Pada on March 29.

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NUAPADA:  Nuapada police on Friday arrested two persons for their involvement in the murder for a 50-year-old man of LD Pada on March 29. The duo was identified as Abid Hussein Asarafi (31) of Pathanpada and Baba Thakur (24) of Jenjera within Jonk police limits. They murdered the victim, Subash Mahananda, due to a brawl over financial dispute involving another resident in LD Pada.

Police said Subash had gone to Chicken market to play Holi on March 29. The accused duo forcibly picked him up from there and took him to Gangpada, near Khariar road railway station where they assaulted him with knife and bricks. Subash sustained severe head injuries. 

The accused left him at the spot and fled. Later, police found Subash and rushed him to Khariar Road hospital from where he was referred to Nuapada district headquarters hospital. However, he succumbed during treatment the same evening.

 Basing on the complaint lodged by Subash’ son Nitesh, police registered a case and formed three special teams. Following raids at different places, the accused were nabbed.  Further investigation revealed that Asarafi, who runs a kiln, had supplied seven trips of bricks to one Samsarli Bag of LD Pada village three years back. Though he was supposed to get Rs 28,500 for the bricks, Bag paid him only Rs 14,000 and promised to pay the rest amount later. However, a few days later, Asarafi’s father passed away following which he requested Bag to pay the remaining amount. 

Despite his repeated requests, Bag did not pay him the money. On March 26, Asarafi along with Thakur confronted Bag and demanded his money. However, Bag’s supporters including Subash assaulted the duo. Following the incident, the accused duo was on the look out of an opportunity to seek revenge.  Police have also seized the weapons used in the crime. The accused were booked under section 302/34 of the IPC.

