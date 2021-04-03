STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha Chief Secretary reviews medical college plan  

Directs Kalahandi dist administration to provide all support for timely completion of project 
 

Published: 03rd April 2021 08:37 AM

Senior State government officials discussing the medical college plan on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  A high-level team of senior State government officials visited Kandhamal on Friday to review progress of the under-construction medical college and hospital at Phulbani. The team, comprising Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, 5T Secretary VK Pandian and Works Secretary Krishan Kumar, visited the district on the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. In December last year, the State Cabinet chaired by the CM had approved a proposal to set up a medical college in Phulbani. The medical college will have 100 seats and hospital with 500 beds. The project has been taken up at a cost of Rs 450 crore and is expected to be completed within 30 months. 

The Chief Secretary directed the district administration to provide all support, especially construction materials for timely completion of the project. He suggested taking up plantation activities in the adjacent hills and asked the Water Resources department to ready a plan for drainage systems and water conservation structures. 

The 5T Secretary emphasised on facilities for attendants of patients like accommodation and food. He further suggested that doctors and staff staying on the campus should have proper ecosystem for working, residential facilities for families besides recreational and sports activities. The traffic flow should be planned properly and alternative alignment of the National Highway in front of the project site should be made to avoid accidents. 

The campus will have facilities for 300-seat boys’ hostel, 150-seat hostel for girls, 650-seat auditorium, 100-seat resident doctors’ hostel besides quarters for doctors and staff.  The team also visited two government high schools at Phulbani. Both the schools have been selected under the High School Transformation initiative as part of the Mo School campaign.

The Chief Secretary and 5T Secretary interacted with teachers, alumni, school management committee and students. On the basis of their feedback, it was decided to take up various school development activities like smart classroom, library, infrastructure development and sports facilities. The team directed the district officials to remain alert and enforce Covid-19 guidelines strictly in view of the prevailing situation.

