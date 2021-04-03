Direct flight to Chennai takes off from VSS Airport

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Budget airline operator SpiceJet commenced direct flights between Chennai and Jharsuguda from Veer Surendra Sai (VSS) Airport here on Friday. On the first day, 93 fliers arrived at Jharsuguda from Chennai. Similarly, 84 air passengers travelled to Chennai from Jharsuguda.

The flight from Chennai landed at VSS Airport at 3.20 pm. It took off from the airport for Chennai at 3.50 pm. Director of VSS Airport Kishore Senapati said the direct flight service to Chennai will help people avail better medical treatment besides giving a boost to the local tourism, hospitality and textile industries.

Steps are being taken to connect Jharsuguda directly with other airports across the country in the coming days. As per the timetable released by airport authorities, the SpiceJet flight will leave Chennai at 1.10 pm everyday and reach Jharsuguda at 3 pm. At 3.30 pm, it will leave Jharsuguda and reach Chennai at 5.15 pm.