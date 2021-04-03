STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Forest department steps up vigil to keep an eye on poachers, timber smugglers in Ramgiri reserve forest  

In a bid to check poaching and illegal felling of trees, officials of Jeypore forest division have stepped up surveillance in Ramgiri reserve forest on the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border.

Published: 03rd April 2021 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

The wildlife body parts seized from a poacher’s house in Haladikund village | Express

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  In a bid to check poaching and illegal felling of trees, officials of Jeypore forest division have stepped up surveillance in Ramgiri reserve forest on the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border. The move comes in wake of timber smugglers and poachers becoming active in Ramgiri forest and the adjacent Kanger Valley National Park in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh taking advantage of the dry weather condition. Besides, tribals of Koraput and Chhattisgarh are celebrating the month-long ‘Chaitra Parab’ during which they are involved in customary hunting practices in the forests.

In view of the situation, Jeypore DFO NSJP Singh has formed a special task force comprising ACFs and forest staff of Jeypore, Kundra, Boipariguda, Borrigumma and Gupteswar ranges to keep a tab on smuggling and poaching activities in the bordering areas. 

As part of the drive, forest personnel conducted raids at different places and arrested a timber smuggler, Hebal Khosola, from Haladikund village in Ramgiri forest area. Around 150 cft timber worth `5 lakh was seized from Khosola’s house. 

This apart, a country-made gun and wildlife organs were seized from two other houses in the same village which comes under Gupteswar range in Boipariguda block. The accused, however, managed to escape. 
Reportedly, the Forest department has sought help of Boipariguda police to nab the poachers active in the region. Singh said villagers of Haladikund and adjoining areas are involved in poaching in Kanger Valley National Park. “Our staff have been directed to step up surveillance in the region,” he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ramgiri reserve forest timber smuggler poacher
India Matters
A health worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample from a traveller at Anand Vihar ISBT during coronavirus screening. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Second Covid wave fast-n-furious, 10 states fighting infection explosion
A health worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test at New Delhi railway station. (File photo| ANI)
8 states witness steep rise in Covid cases, account for 81% of single-day infections
A medic conducts COVID-19 testing of a tourist at Gateway of India as others wait for their turn. (Photo | PTI)
Half of Covid patients in Maharashtra under-40, only 18% elderly positive
Kamalathal receiving documents of the land transfer | Twitter
Industrialist Anand Mahindra all praise for TN’s Idly Paati, to build house for her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gyms closed, cinema halls at 50%: Karnataka announces stringent restrictions in COVID-19 fight
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
No lockdown without consulting Delhi public: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp