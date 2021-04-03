Forest department steps up vigil to keep an eye on poachers, timber smugglers in Ramgiri reserve forest  

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: In a bid to check poaching and illegal felling of trees, officials of Jeypore forest division have stepped up surveillance in Ramgiri reserve forest on the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border. The move comes in wake of timber smugglers and poachers becoming active in Ramgiri forest and the adjacent Kanger Valley National Park in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh taking advantage of the dry weather condition. Besides, tribals of Koraput and Chhattisgarh are celebrating the month-long ‘Chaitra Parab’ during which they are involved in customary hunting practices in the forests.

In view of the situation, Jeypore DFO NSJP Singh has formed a special task force comprising ACFs and forest staff of Jeypore, Kundra, Boipariguda, Borrigumma and Gupteswar ranges to keep a tab on smuggling and poaching activities in the bordering areas.

As part of the drive, forest personnel conducted raids at different places and arrested a timber smuggler, Hebal Khosola, from Haladikund village in Ramgiri forest area. Around 150 cft timber worth `5 lakh was seized from Khosola’s house.

This apart, a country-made gun and wildlife organs were seized from two other houses in the same village which comes under Gupteswar range in Boipariguda block. The accused, however, managed to escape.

Reportedly, the Forest department has sought help of Boipariguda police to nab the poachers active in the region. Singh said villagers of Haladikund and adjoining areas are involved in poaching in Kanger Valley National Park. “Our staff have been directed to step up surveillance in the region,” he added.