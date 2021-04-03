STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha government receives 19,416 applications for selection of 1,297 liquor shops

Odisha government has received 19,416 applications till Thursday for selection of 1,297 liquor shops in the State through lottery.

Published: 03rd April 2021 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Liquor

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Odisha government has received 19,416 applications till Thursday for selection of 1,297 liquor shops in the State through lottery. As many as 1,156 India Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) Off shops and 240 country liquor shops have been slotted for lottery. While the last date for submitting application for many districts is over, the deadline is April 3 for some districts.

The Excise department has got an average of 15 applications per shop. Of the total applications, 18,530 requests have been received for 1,132 IMFL Off shops in 27 of the 31 excise districts. Applications for the rest 24 IMFL Off shops, most of which are in Cuttack district, are expected to be received by the last date. Similarly, 886 applications have been received against 165 country liquor shops.

The lottery in all the 31 excise districts will be over by April 9 and all the licences to the fresh allottees will be issued by April 15. The government had recently decided to settle all the existing IMFL Off shops as well as extra neutral alcohol-based country liquor shops on fixed monthly consideration money basis through lottery. Most of the existing retailers had been continuing for over 15 to 20 years on the basis of annual renewal.

As decided, the collectors had floated advertisements inviting application for settlement of shops. The applications have been invited online and the lottery will be conducted by the collectors in presence of applicants.

“The settlement of shops through fresh lottery is being done in a very fair and transparent manner. The process is expected to break the cartel which has developed over a period of time as majority of these shops are now being controlled directly or indirectly by a small number of players,” said an Excise department official. The initiative has been taken up under 5T action plan of Excise department. The licence once granted will continue for five years including the year of grant unless otherwise directed by the government.

BJD slams BJP for playing politics over power tariff hike
Bhubaneswar: The BJD on Friday came down heavily on the BJP accusing it of playing cheap politics over a sensitive issue of power tariff hike. “The BJP is fully aware that the State government does not increase the electricity tariff but it is done by the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) which is an independent body,” BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said. Before advising the BJD government, the BJP leaders should first ask their party to reduce electricity tariff in BJP-ruled states, Mohanty said and added that the BJD is sensitive towards issues concerning the people of Odisha.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha government liquor shops
India Matters
A health worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample from a traveller at Anand Vihar ISBT during coronavirus screening. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Second Covid wave fast-n-furious, 10 states fighting infection explosion
A health worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test at New Delhi railway station. (File photo| ANI)
8 states witness steep rise in Covid cases, account for 81% of single-day infections
A medic conducts COVID-19 testing of a tourist at Gateway of India as others wait for their turn. (Photo | PTI)
Half of Covid patients in Maharashtra under-40, only 18% elderly positive
Kamalathal receiving documents of the land transfer | Twitter
Industrialist Anand Mahindra all praise for TN’s Idly Paati, to build house for her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gyms closed, cinema halls at 50%: Karnataka announces stringent restrictions in COVID-19 fight
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
No lockdown without consulting Delhi public: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp