MCL to invite agencies to operate Talcher medical college

BHUBANESWAR: Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) will invite reputed agencies to operate the Mahanadi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (MIMSAR) at Talcher.Built at a cost of around Rs 500 crore as part of CSR project of MCL, the state-of-the-art 500-bed medical college is likely to commence admission of students from the 2021-22 session.

The State government was initially requested to operate the medical college. As the company did not receive any response, it decided to go for bidding. “The construction of the medical college is complete. We will float the tender within a week and finalise an agency to operate it,” MCL Chairman-cum-Managing Director PK Sinha told mediapersons here on Friday.

Speaking about MCL production and despatch, he said the company has surpassed its previous records by achieving the highest ever production of 148.01 million tonne (MT) and the highest ever coal despatch of 146 MT with a record overburden removal of 174.5 million cubic meters (MCuM) setting a strong foundation for making Coal India achieve target of one billion production by 2024. “The coal production, despatch and over-burden removal of MCL during 2020-21 was the highest ever,” he said, expressing his gratitude to all the stakeholders, including the Centre and the State government and employees of the company.

The Capital Expenditure (CapEx) of Rs 2,300 crore by MCL was also the highest among all the Coal India subsidiaries. While the production target for 2021-22 has been fixed at 168 MT, the CapEx may go up to Rs 4,600 crore. “MCL is committed to provide clean coal with minimum impact on the environment. The company is implementing nine first mile connectivity projects to provide a pollution-free state-of-the-art rake loading system at a total expenditure of Rs 3,600 crore. This will generate a capacity of 126 MT per year,” Sinha added.

Last year, the company not only worked to provide energy security to the nation, but also actively contributed with the State government in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic. MCL was roped in for setting-up of a 525-bedded Covid Hospital at Bhubaneswar and a 150-bedded hospital at Talcher. Besides, the company established a dedicated Covid Health Centre of 50 beds at Jharsuguda.