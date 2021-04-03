STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha clamps night curfew in 10 districts as Covid cases surge

Night curfew will remain in force in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Balangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput, and Malkangiri districts till further orders.

Published: 03rd April 2021 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

Night Curfew

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Government on Saturday announced night curfew in 10 bordering districts from April 5 to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena said night curfew will remain in force in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Balangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput, and Malkangiri districts till further orders.

The night curfew has been imposed in most of the bordering districts where the government believes infection count has gone up due to the resurgence of Covid in neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

All shops, commercial establishments, offices, institutions will remain closed and the movement of individuals will be restricted between 10 pm and 5 am every day until further orders, he said.

Jena said district collectors may also impose additional restrictions or allow activities depending on the local situation.

ALSO READ | Odisha surpasses vaccine target as over 2.5 lakh people take jabs

Odisha reported 452 new COVID cases from 28 districts in the last 24 hours of which more than 50 per cent of cases were from these 10 districts. Though Khurda topped the list with 77 cases, western and southern districts such as Sundargarh (75), Nuapada (71), Kalahandi (29), Bargarh (19), Jharsuguda (17), Balangir (15) and Ganjam (13) showed a collective resurgence.

Active cases remained highest at Khurda (473) followed by districts bordering Chhattisgarh such as Nuapada (332) followed by Sundargarh (307), Kalahandi (243), Bargarh (220) and Jharsuguda (77).  The new confirmed infections have pushed the active case tally of the state to 2,820.

The night curfew has returned to these districts after a gap of seven months. The curfew that was in place along with weekend shutdowns across the State till August 2020 had been lifted from September onwards as part of the Unlock 4 guidelines to get the economy and normal activities back on track.

However, after an increase in the daily infection count, Malkangiri became the first district to re-impose it last month.

The restrictions, the government said, will not be applicable to doctors and paramedical staff, emergency workers of electricity, fire services, telecom,
water supply, railways, airport and transport services as well as municipal administration officials and police on duty.

The government has allowed construction activities and operation of industrial units as usual in this period. Home delivery of food, groceries, vegetables, and other essential items has also been allowed. Besides, there will be no restriction on public and private transport services including OLA and Uber.

The government, however, has asked the district police/commissionerates to identify the print and electronic media houses to allow movement of their staff during this period.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Odisha night curfew Odisha covid cases second Covid wave
India Matters
A security personnel is shifted for treatment after he was injured in an encounter with Naxals in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. (Photo | PTI)
Chhattisgarh: Bodies of 17 jawans recovered at encounter site, toll rises to 22
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
Eight states account for over 80 per cent of new COVID-19 cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)

Delhi University college sacks Prof GN Saibaba for alleged Maoist links
 

Tribals of Swabhiman Anchal gather at Gorasetu demanding withdrawal of BSF personnel from the region. (File Photo| EPS)
TNIE Expressions | Tribals must be involved in forest management, say Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
India COVID: In second wave, spread of infection 2x faster than first wave; 10k to 90k in a month
80, including 62 COVID patients, rescued from burning hospital in MP's Ujjain
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp