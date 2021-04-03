STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Poacher among 2 held with leopard skin

During preliminary interrogation, Sudhira told the officers about his involvement in poaching the big cat from the forests bordering Khurda and Nayagarh districts.

Published: 03rd April 2021 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Leopard skin

Representational image

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE Special Task Force (STF) of the Crime Branch has arrested two persons for allegedly smuggling a leopard skin in Khurda district.Acting on a tip-off on Thursday night,  the STF officers conducted a raid at Bolagarh and nabbed Sudhira Behera and Subash Chandra Behera of Nayagarh district when they were attempting to sell the skin.  

They were arrested under Sections 379, 411, 120B of IPC and Section 51 of Wild Life (Protection) Act. The seized leopard skin will be sent to the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) in Dehradun for examination, said STF DIG Jai Narayan Pankaj.During preliminary interrogation, Sudhira told the officers about his involvement in poaching the big cat from the forests bordering Khurda and Nayagarh districts. Pellet wounds have also been found on the leopard skin. 

In a special drive launched against the wildlife criminals/poachers, STF has seized 12 leopard skins, six elephant tusks, two deer hides, two live pangolins and 5 kg pangolin scales in the last one year and registered 13 cases besides, apprehending 24 persons. STF officials suspect that of the leopard skins seized within this period, two of the animals each were poached from Daspalla and Ranpur, one each from Bargarh, Sonepur and Mayurbhanj.

“Poachers are mostly killing the big cats using guns, snare traps, digging pits or electrocuting  them. Our investigation in the past has revealed that they lay live wire traps in a radius of about five to 10 km to electrocute and kill the animals,” said a STF officer.

In another development, the agency has launched a dedicated number - 9439263646 - through which people can share information with the STF about wildlife crimes and criminals. “Names of the informers will not be revealed. In case of seizure/arrest based on the information provided by an individual, he/she will be suitably rewarded,” the STF officer added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
leopard skin
India Matters
A health worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample from a traveller at Anand Vihar ISBT during coronavirus screening. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Second Covid wave fast-n-furious, 10 states fighting infection explosion
A health worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test at New Delhi railway station. (File photo| ANI)
8 states witness steep rise in Covid cases, account for 81% of single-day infections
A medic conducts COVID-19 testing of a tourist at Gateway of India as others wait for their turn. (Photo | PTI)
Half of Covid patients in Maharashtra under-40, only 18% elderly positive
Kamalathal receiving documents of the land transfer | Twitter
Industrialist Anand Mahindra all praise for TN’s Idly Paati, to build house for her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gyms closed, cinema halls at 50%: Karnataka announces stringent restrictions in COVID-19 fight
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
No lockdown without consulting Delhi public: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp