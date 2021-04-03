Promote reading habit among youngsters: VP

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday called for inculcating reading habit among children from a young age to strengthen their foundational literacy. Educationists, intellectuals, parents and teachers should bestow special attention on promoting reading habit among children, he opined while addressing a function commemorating the 600th birth anniversary of Adikabi Sarala Das organised by Sarala Sahitya Sansad here on the premises of Sarala Bhawan.

Underlining the importance of reading in development of children’s personalities and to wean them away from excessive use of gadgets, the Vice President stressed that schools should make the fascinating world of books come alive in classrooms and called for more authors to write books for children. These books should be written and illustrated keeping in view the children’s varying interests and abilities, he added.

He highlighted the fact that the Mahabharat written by Sarala Das has not dimmed among Odia people even after hundreds of years because of his unique style and diction. “I consider the Odia Mahabharat written by Sarala Das to be truly unique. Vyasa’s Mahabharat has been translated by many Indian authors but Das’ rendering recreates the immortal epic in a style and diction that has endeared it to the entire Odia speaking population,” said Naidu.

Speaking about the importance of writing and communicating with the people in simple and colloquial language, Naidu suggested the administration and the judiciary to use the local language increasingly to effectively communicate with people. Hailing Das as not just Adi Kabi, but also as Adi Aitihasika and Adi Bhougolbith, Naidu said the Odia poet was a pioneer in democratising literature as he had used colloquial language as early as the 15th century.

Comparing Das with Kabir and Yogi Vemana, Naidu said the great poets have an extraordinary ability to communicate complex emotions and ideas in a simple language and leave a lasting impression on a wide cross-section of readers. Hailing Das as a literary genius, who earned the title of ‘The Father of Odia Language’, Naidu said Das has enriched Odia language and culture. On the occasion, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan was conferred with the Kalinga Ratna award by the Vice President.

Among others, Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, president of Sarala Sahitya Sansad Dr Pravakar Swain and chief advisor Sahadev Sahoo were present.

Earlier in the day, the Governor and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik received the Vice President at the airport after he arrived at Bhubaneswar on a two-day visit to the State. After having lunch at Raj Bhawan, he proceeded to Cuttack to attend the 600th birth anniversary of Sarala Das. On Saturday, he will attend the annual convocation of Utkal University as the chief guest.