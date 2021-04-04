STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Night curfew may be little late for Odisha's Nabarangpur as unrestricted movement of people from neighbouring Chhattisgarh causes concern  

In blocks like Chandahandi, Raighar and Kosagumunda, located close to Chhattisgarh, the start of wedding season has emerged as a cause of concern.

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE/MALKANGIRI: The night curfew imposed in 10 districts in view of the rise of Covid-19 cases may have come a little late in the day for Nabarangpur district which shares its border with Chhattisgarh, one of the worst-hit states of the country.

This is not the first time night curfew has been imposed in the district this year. The administration had imposed 8 pm-to-6 am curfew from March 25 to 28 in the district.

However, the restrictions were lifted a day before Dola Purnima and Holi when people violated norms and gathered in large numbers to celebrate the festivals. 

Unlike the previous curfew, the one imposed on Saturday is between 10 pm and 5 am. Locals said the curfew time must be advanced to 8 pm to prevent gatherings at markets and public places lest the restriction should be rendered meaningless.

In blocks like Chandahandi, Raighar and Kosagumunda, located close to Chhattisgarh, the start of wedding season has emerged as a cause of concern.

This apart, unrestricted movement of people from the neighbouring state to the district too has raised hackles.

As many as eight cases were reported from the district on the day. The number of active cases in the district now stands at 36. 

Meanwhile, Collector Ajit Kumar Mishra said stringent implementation of Covid guidelines will be ensured and violators prosecuted.

He said checkpoints will be installed in the border areas of the district to keep a watch on people entering from Chhattisgarh. 

In Malkangiri, another bordering and sensitive district, the administration is on high alert after imposition of the curfew. A 24X7 war room has been made operational in the district and DRDA project director Balmukund Bhuyan appointed the nodal officer to oversee arrangements.

The district administration has urged locals to share information on people arriving from hotspot states like Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh. 

Two positive cases from Kaldapalli gram panchayat in Podia block and Kalimela were reported on the day. The infected persons have no travel history and were referred for tests by flu and fever clinics. 

