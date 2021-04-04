COVID-19 vaccination: Amid fears over second wave, Odisha crosses daily target as 2.7 lakh jabbed

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : With Covid re-curve getting steeper in the State, the threat of infection seems to have driven people aged 45 plus to vaccination centres as over 2.7 lakh beneficiaries got inoculated, breaching the target of two lakh for the second consecutive day on Saturday.

Health department sources said 2,71,480 people from different categories were administered vaccines at 1,476 centres across the districts.

The highest 1,83,002 persons aged between 45 and 59 and 84,753 people of 60 years and above got the jabs apart from 1,364 healthcare and 2,361 frontline workers.

Five districts achieved over 100 per cent coverage with Keonjhar topping the chart with 150 pc coverage.

Surprisingly, with only 76 pc coverage, Nuapada which has been witnessing a rapid surge in new cases is among low performing districts.

“The vaccination performance of Nuapada, Sundargarh and Bargarh was not up to the mark. The officials have been directed to accelerate the drive and complete the inoculation of all people above 45 years of age with comorbidities,” said Director (Family Welfare) Dr Bijay Panigrahi.

Confusion over vaccination on Sunday prevailed as some vaccination centres in the city said there will be no vaccination on Sundays as it is not a gazetted holiday.

Earlier, the State government had directed the districts to continue vaccination even on gazetted holidays in April in the view of Covid resurgence.

Dr Panigrahi said all centres will have to conduct the sessions on Sundays.

“We will discuss with the centres, if there is any confusion,” he said.