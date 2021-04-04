STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

COVID-19 vaccination: Amid fears over second wave, Odisha crosses daily target as 2.7 lakh jabbed

The highest 1,83,002 persons aged between 45 and 59 and 84,753 people of 60 years and above got the jabs apart from 1,364 healthcare and 2,361 frontline workers.

Published: 04th April 2021 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2021 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  With Covid re-curve getting steeper in the State, the threat of infection seems to have driven people aged 45 plus to vaccination centres as over 2.7 lakh beneficiaries got inoculated, breaching the target of two lakh for the second consecutive day on Saturday.

Health department sources said 2,71,480 people from different categories were administered vaccines at 1,476 centres across the districts. 

The highest 1,83,002 persons aged between 45 and 59 and 84,753 people of 60 years and above got the jabs apart from 1,364 healthcare and 2,361 frontline workers.

Five districts achieved over 100 per cent coverage with Keonjhar topping the chart with 150 pc coverage.

Surprisingly, with only 76 pc coverage, Nuapada which has been witnessing a rapid surge in new cases is among low performing districts.

“The vaccination performance of Nuapada, Sundargarh and Bargarh was not up to the mark. The officials have been directed to accelerate the drive and complete the inoculation of all people above 45 years of age with comorbidities,” said Director (Family Welfare) Dr Bijay Panigrahi.

Confusion over vaccination on Sunday prevailed as some vaccination centres in the city said there will be no vaccination on Sundays as it is not a gazetted holiday.

Earlier, the State government had directed the districts to continue vaccination even on gazetted holidays in April in the view of Covid resurgence. 

Dr Panigrahi said all centres will have to conduct the sessions on Sundays.

“We will discuss with the centres, if there is any confusion,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccination
India Matters
A security personnel is shifted for treatment after he was injured in an encounter with Naxals in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. (Photo | PTI)
Chhattisgarh: Bodies of 17 jawans recovered at encounter site, toll rises to 22
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
Eight states account for over 80 per cent of new COVID-19 cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)

Delhi University college sacks Prof GN Saibaba for alleged Maoist links
 

Tribals of Swabhiman Anchal gather at Gorasetu demanding withdrawal of BSF personnel from the region. (File Photo| EPS)
TNIE Expressions | Tribals must be involved in forest management, say Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
India COVID: In second wave, spread of infection 2x faster than first wave; 10k to 90k in a month
80, including 62 COVID patients, rescued from burning hospital in MP's Ujjain
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp