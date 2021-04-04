STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha cop interrogated over sexual abuse charge

The woman who had gone to file a complaint in the Jhumpuri outpost was sexually abused by the officer in charge there, Jajpur SP said.

By PTI

JAJPUR: The police have launched an investigation into alleged sexual harassment of a woman by a senior officer in Odisha's Jajpur district, an official said on Sunday.

The woman, a resident of Katikata village, had gone to the Jhumpuri outpost with her family members to complain about some locals in connection with a land dispute case on March 16 and was sexually abused by the officer-in-charge there, Jajpur Superintendent of Police Rahul PR said.

Subsequently, she lodged a complaint against the police officer with the SP's office on March 31.

The woman alleged that the OC of the police outpost had requested her family members to wait outside his room and enquired about her personal life.

She accused the officer of seeking sexual favours in return for registering her complaint.

"We have formed a special team comprising Additional Superintendent of Police Bauribandhu Behera, Mangalpur Police Station IIC Asit Ranjan Mohanty and a woman officer to probe the matter," the Jajpur SP said.

The investigation is underway, he said.

The members of the team interrogated the accused and visited the woman's house, Behera said.

