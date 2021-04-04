STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha government rapped for doling out old age pension to 167 dead persons

As pension continued to be paid in their name for one to 22 months after their death, it is suspected to have been misappropriated.

Published: 04th April 2021 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2021 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Cash; Capital; investment

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  The CAG has pulled up the State government for disbursement of old age pension to dead persons and misappropriation of pension fund to the tune of Rs 10.72 lakh by panchayat functionaries.

Verification of pension records of selected panchayat samitis (49 out of 317 samitis) and gram panchayats (268 out of 6,798 GPs) revealed that 167 out of 1,700 beneficiaries to whom pension amounting to Rs 2.33 lakh had been paid in cash during May 2011 to March 2018 were not alive on the dates of payment of pension.

“On cross check of cash book of the Harishchandra Sahayata Scheme, meant for ex-gratia payment to the kin of deceased persons, and records of Primary Health Centres/Community Health Centres concerned with the pension payment records, audit observed that 167 beneficiaries to whom pension amounting to Rs 2.33 lakh had been paid in cash were not alive on the dates of payment of pension,” the CAG report on General and Social Sector tabled in the Assembly on Saturday said.

As pension continued to be paid in their name for one to 22 months after their death, it is  suspected to have been misappropriated.

Irregular payments of this nature were made possible for not reporting the cases of death of the beneficiaries immediately to the BDOs/sub-collectors by the GPs.

Scrutiny of old age pension cash book from October 2017 to March 2019 in 12 GPs of 11 panchayat samitis revealed that the former panchayat executive officers, sarpanchs, naib sarpanchs and secretaries of the GPs had retained unutilised funds of Rs 6.16 lakh with them for period ranging between five months and six years. 

Though these officials were not holding official positions, Rs 6.16 lakh was not handed over to their successors and no action has been taken by the Panchayati Raj department to recover the amount from them.

“Failure of the internal control system resulted in misappropriation of Rs 10.72 lakh. The department had neither strengthened the internal control measures to prevent such cases nor taken punitive measures against errant officers,” the report said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A security personnel is shifted for treatment after he was injured in an encounter with Naxals in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. (Photo | PTI)
Chhattisgarh: Bodies of 17 jawans recovered at encounter site, toll rises to 22
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
Eight states account for over 80 per cent of new COVID-19 cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)

Delhi University college sacks Prof GN Saibaba for alleged Maoist links
 

Tribals of Swabhiman Anchal gather at Gorasetu demanding withdrawal of BSF personnel from the region. (File Photo| EPS)
TNIE Expressions | Tribals must be involved in forest management, say Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
India COVID: In second wave, spread of infection 2x faster than first wave; 10k to 90k in a month
80, including 62 COVID patients, rescued from burning hospital in MP's Ujjain
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp