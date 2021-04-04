Odisha: Probe into ragging at Sambalpur homeopathy college begins

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: After VSSUT, the Government Homeopathy College here is in news over allegations of ragging levelled by four girl students.

As per a complaint, a few seniors abused them and forced them to remove their clothes on March 31.

However, both college authorities and local police deny that any such incident happened, after preliminary investigation.

The matter, they say, may have been a fallout of a past dispute between the two groups.

The complaint stated that the four students were sitting in the prayer hall of the college hostel when five 4th year students along with a boy confronted them over a past dispute.

The seniors abused them verbally and forced them to strip in front of others. When the girls refused, they were mentally harassed.

On April 1, the four girls called the anti-ragging cell at New Delhi and informed about the matter.

The cell, in turn, informed the college authorities and police following which a probe began. The four students sat in protest in front of the college on Saturday.

Meanwhile, college principal Rajendra Singh denied the allegation of ragging and said as per preliminary enquiry, it seems the incident may have been result of a past dispute between the girls and rest of the hostel inmates.

“We are trying to identify the complainants to ensure their protection to avert any untoward incident during the course of investigation,” he said.

Police too denied the ragging allegation by the girls. Majhipali police outpost ASI Susant Kumar Das said the allegation seems fabricated and result of previous enmity.

“However, we will submit a report and the anti-ragging cell will take necessary action,” he added.

Meanwhile, recurring incidents of ragging in educational institutions have raised concern among locals.

The ragging allegation at the Government Homeopathy College in the city surfaced five days after a few second year students of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla raised allegations of ragging by their seniors.

Prior to this, on March 11, two second year MBBS students of VIMSAR, Burla had also brought up ragging allegations.

While in the VIMSAR incident, a fine of Rs 54,000 was imposed on 18 4th year MBBS students, investigation into the incident at VSSUT is underway.