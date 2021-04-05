No day curfew plan, stick to safety protocol: SRC

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Speaker of the Assembly Surjya Narayan Patro on Sunday caused a flutter warning that the possibility of imposition of day curfew could not be ruled out in view of the rapid surge in Covid-19 cases. But, the State government was quick to step in and refute any such contemplation.

The Speaker told media persons that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is reviewing the situation and the decision on imposition of day curfew is likely to be taken within next four to five days if the situation does not improve. Expressing grave concern over the deteriorating situation in the State, the Speaker said night curfew has already been clamped in 10 districts. He called upon the people to take adequate precautions and strictly follow all Covid-19 guidelines.

However, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said there is no such plan before the government at present. He said the Covid-19 situation in the State is very much under control and there is no need for imposition of day curfew.

The government is closely monitoring the situation, he said and urged people to follow the Covid-19 guidelines, wear masks, maintain physical distancing and practice hand hygiene.