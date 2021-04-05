STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha on alert after Chhattisgarh Naxal attack

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condemned the attack by the left wing extremists in Chhattisgarh.

Published: 05th April 2021 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Naxals

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A high alert has been sounded in the State in the wake of the ghastly Naxal attack in neighbouring Chhattisgarh which claims lives of 22 security personnel. DGP Abhay reviewed the left wing extremism (LWE) situation in Malkangiri, Koraput and Kandhamal districts on Sunday in a meeting with ADG Headquarters Lalit Das, Director Intelligence Radha Kishan Sharma, IG Operations Amitabh Thakur, DIG Intelligence Anup Kumar Sahoo, DIG South Western Range Pandit Rajesh Uttamrao  and other senior officers on Sunday.

“The SPs of all Naxal affected districts including Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi and Bargarh bordering Chhattisgarh have been asked to remain alert as the extremists usually attempt to flee to other states after launching major attacks on security forces,” said a senior officer of Odisha Police.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condemned the attack by the left wing extremists in Chhattisgarh. “I strongly condemn the cowardly attack by left wing extremists on our jawans in Sukma, Chhattisgarh. My deepest condolences to the families of the jawans who embraced martyrdom while fighting for the country. I wish speedy recovery to the injured,” said Naveen in a tweet on the day.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Naxal attack
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul unsurprisingly burns himself in Harvard interaction
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

13 medicos in Bengaluru test positive for Covid, some even after vaccine jabs
 

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 near the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Night and weekend curfew in Maharashtra to cushion economy
Hit by poverty, couple gives away newborn twin daughters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Daily cases rise past 4000 in Delhi, ICU beds running out fast
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
With over one lakh new infections, COVID-19 cases reach record high in India
Gallery
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp