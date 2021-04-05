Odisha on alert after Chhattisgarh Naxal attack

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A high alert has been sounded in the State in the wake of the ghastly Naxal attack in neighbouring Chhattisgarh which claims lives of 22 security personnel. DGP Abhay reviewed the left wing extremism (LWE) situation in Malkangiri, Koraput and Kandhamal districts on Sunday in a meeting with ADG Headquarters Lalit Das, Director Intelligence Radha Kishan Sharma, IG Operations Amitabh Thakur, DIG Intelligence Anup Kumar Sahoo, DIG South Western Range Pandit Rajesh Uttamrao and other senior officers on Sunday.

“The SPs of all Naxal affected districts including Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi and Bargarh bordering Chhattisgarh have been asked to remain alert as the extremists usually attempt to flee to other states after launching major attacks on security forces,” said a senior officer of Odisha Police.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condemned the attack by the left wing extremists in Chhattisgarh. “I strongly condemn the cowardly attack by left wing extremists on our jawans in Sukma, Chhattisgarh. My deepest condolences to the families of the jawans who embraced martyrdom while fighting for the country. I wish speedy recovery to the injured,” said Naveen in a tweet on the day.