Centre flags land issues in gas pipeline projects with Odisha government

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Petroleum and Natural Gas Secretary Tarun Kapoor on Monday flagged land issues pertaining to oil and gas industry projects including the city gas distribution plan in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack with the State government.

During a meeting with Chief Secretary SC Mahapatra and senior officers here, Kapoor is reported to have sought cooperation of the State for projects that are stuck either because of non-allotment of land or delay in grant of approvals.

City gas distribution (CGD) projects in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack taken up in parallel with Jagdishpur-Haldia and Bokaro-Dhamra Natural Gas Pipeline (JHBDPL) under Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga scheme are facing land-related problems for laying of pipelines.

The CGD projects are under execution in different districts including Cuttack and Khurda by GAIL, Gail Gas, Adani and Bharat Petro Resources.

The natural gas pipeline will cover a length of about 769 km through 13 districts and connect major industrial clusters of Khurda, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kalinganagar, Jajpur and Paradip.

Kapoor accompanied by Indian Oil chairman SM Vaidya and other senior officer of IOCL discussed the progress of all ongoing and upcoming projects. While Paradip-Raipur-Ranchi pipeline has become operational to facilitate product movement from Paradip refinery, Paradip-Hyderabad pipeline is likely to be commissioned soon.

Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur LPG pipeline has been augmented and its extension to Patna and Muzaffarpur will be completed soon, Kapoor said after a review of the projects with stakeholders like IOCL, HPCL, BPCL, OIL, ONGC, GAIL, RBML and Nayara Energy.

Elaborating the progress of ongoing and upcoming projects in Odisha, he said, “In last six years, Oil and Gas CPSEs (Central Public Sector Enterprises) have invested Rs 2,13,209 crore, of which 25 projects worth Rs 43,322 crore have been completed.”

While 34 projects worth Rs 77,331 crore are under various stages of implementation, 10 projects estimated at Rs 92,556 crore are in pipeline. "The oil industry is continuously augmenting its supply infrastructure to fuel the growing energy requirements of Odisha. There are currently 2,068 retail outlets, 952 LPG distributorships and 161 SKO dealerships to meet the energy needs of the population of 4.2 crore people," Kapoor said.

He said a new LPG import facility at Paradip will be commissioned in May while two new LPG plants are being constructed at Rayagada and Khurda. Three new POL (petroleum, oil and lubricants) terminals are being constructed at Berhampur, Sadashivpur and Jharsuguda to meet the growing demand of the State. The meeting also reviewed the progress of the bio-ethanol plant set up at Bargarh.

