Coronavirus spreading fast in rural areas of Cuttack district

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Rural parts of Cuttack district are witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases. The district on Monday registered 27 new cases taking the tally to 29,673. These include the highest 16 cases reported from rural areas of the district and the rest 11 cases are from Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area.

Of the cases detected in the CMC area, five are home quarantine cases while the rest six are local contacts from Chandni Chowk, Nimchouri, Odia Bazar, Kesharpur, Hanuman Chhak and CDA-Sector-7. As on Monday, the total number of positive cases in the CMC area stands at 16,750 with 149 active cases. As many as 16,513 patients have recovered while the disease has claimed 88 lives so far.

Of the 16 cases detected from rural parts of the district, while the highest seven cases have been reported from Tangi, four from Niali and two from Banki, each one case has been detected from Cuttack Sadar, Narasinghpur and Salepur block localities.

While four staff of State Bank of India (SBI), Niali Branch, have been tested positive for the virus, five employees of a cement company at Biswali under Garudagan gram panchayat in Tangi-Choudwar block have been infected.

Following the detection of positive cases, the Niali branch of SBI remained shut on Monday for sanitisation and contact tracing. Tangi-Choudwar BDO Binod Senapati said he was yet to receive the report on positive cases detected from the block area.