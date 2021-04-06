STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID cluster in Dimirimunda panchayat of Odisha's Sambalpur district causes worry

The state Health Minister shot off a letter to Additional Chief Secretary PK Mohapatra to issue instructions to Sambalpur Collector and chief district medical officer.

Image used for representational purposes only (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A COVID cluster in a single gram panchayat of Sambalpur district has caught the attention of Health Minister Naba Kishore Das who has instructed Health Department to rush in a team and check the infection spread.

Dimirimunda panchayat in Jamankira block has reported 38 cases in last three days. Concerned, the Health Minister shot off a letter to Additional Chief Secretary of Health and Family Welfare department PK Mohapatra to issue instructions to Sambalpur Collector and chief district medical officer (CDMO) to visit the village as soon as possible. 

Dimirimunda, located around 70 km from Sambalpur town, has a population of 1,000. In last three days, as many as 13 persons from the village and 25 from other villages of the panchayat have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Minister said that appropriate action should be taken at the earliest for treatment and precautionary measure to contain further spread of the virus. Dimirimunda village has already been declared a containment zone.

Block Development Officer (BDO) Ajay Tiwari said, all precautionary measures are being taken to check the spread of the virus. “We are awaiting instruction of the district administration for further action,” he added.  

Dimirimunda Sarpanch Rukmini Kisan said, the transmission is suspected to have started during a large religious gathering held recently. On March 28, a day before Holi, villagers organised 'Prahari Nama Jagyan' and people from various areas congregated.

The next day, Nagar Parikrama ritual was held and all the villagers played Holi at one place. The COVID-19 cases were reported soon thereafter.

58 fresh COVID cases in Kalahandi

BHAWANIPATNA: As many as 58 positive cases were reported from Kalahandi district in last 24 hours. The district, which shares its border with Chhattisgarh, one of the worst affected states, is on high alert since the second wave of COVID-19 hit the country.

The administration is now keeping a close watch on people arriving in the district from the neighbouring State. Sources said police and health personnel are collecting details of people entering the district through the border check post at Sandhikuihari.

This apart apart, door-to-door health check ups are being conducted in villages by Asha and anganwadi workers. 

