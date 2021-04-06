STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Similipal Tiger Reserve officials on hunting alert ahead of Pana Sankranti

The national park authorities have decided to engage additional security forces for surveillance besides creating awareness among tribals to change their mind towards poaching.

Published: 06th April 2021 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

An awareness drive on Wildlife Act in progress at a village in Mayurbhanj district

An awareness drive on Wildlife Act in progress at a village in Mayurbhanj district. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:With 'Pana Sankranti' little over a week away, the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) management has intensified surveillance to stop 'Akhand Shikar' that involves ritualistic hunting of wild animals.

The national park authorities have decided to engage additional security forces for surveillance besides creating awareness among tribals to change their mind towards poaching. A key strategy is to hold sporting activities across the villages. "Pana Sankranti" will be observed on April 14.

Mass hunting is a practice under which villagers from the forest helmets belonging to Udala, Kaptipada, Dukura, Shamakhunta, Jashipur, Karanjia, Rairangpur and Thakurmunda ranges enter the national park and poach animals. They also create forest fire to hunt the small animals.

Regional Chief Conservator of Forest (FCCF) and Field Director of Similipal National Park M Yogajayanand said 'Akhand Shikar' stopped four years ago. 

Apart from engaging additional security personnel, he said, the Forest Department has started sports activities and tribals are participating in large numbers. It is aimed at changing their mindset to wards poaching, he said. Besides awareness drives, flag march and awareness on Wildlife Act are being conducted in the villages. 

Tribal priests are also being roped in to dissuade locals against killing animals and tribals have paid heed to their advice in the past. Apart from these initiatives, drone cameras and M-STiPE app will be used to check poaching inside the park.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Similipal Tiger Reserve Akhand Shikar Odisha hunting Pana Sankranti
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp