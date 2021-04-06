Titilagarh in Odisha's Balangir district goes under shutdown due to water scarcity

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Government offices, business establishments and educational institutions remained shut in Titilagarh on Monday due to a bandh called by the youth wing of BJP to protest water scarcity in the town.

The workers of BJP Yuva Morcha alleged with the onset of summer, the problem of water scarcity has worsened in the town which is also called 'Tatlagarh' as it turns into a boiling cauldron during summer. A party worker, Santosh said water is supplied to households in the town once or twice in a week.

He said the water supply plan for the town was prepared in 2001 and since then its population has doubled to 50,000. A party supporter said the ruling dispensation in the state has not taken any steps to address the crisis owing to which the town’s residents are suffering.

