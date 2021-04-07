STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2 killed, 10 injured in group clash

Budhapanka residents hurled bombs, shot arrows and opened fire at Bhagabatpur people

Published: 07th April 2021 06:15 AM

People gathered at Bhagabatpur near the clash spot on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Two persons were killed and 10 others sustained injuries in a clash between residents of Budhapanka and Bhagabatpur villages within Badamba police limits over a land dispute on Tuesday. The deceased are Rashmi Ranjan Pal (30) and Pabitra Akhit (26) of Bhagabatpur. As per sources, the residents of Budhapanka, a tribal dominated village and Bhagabatpur, inhabited mostly by people from the weaver community, have been at loggerheads over use of a patch of government land adjacent to a school for the last three years. 

Though the dispute was settled amicably last year with the local administration restraining residents of both the villagers from using the government land, it again erupted and took an ugly turn on the day. Sources said, a few people from Bhagabatpur were cleaning the land for organising a function at around 9.30 am when some residents of Budhapanka hurled bombs, shot arrows and opened fire at them. While Rashmi who sustained critical injuries in the attack, succumbed at Maniabandha CHC, Pabitra died on way to SCB Medical College and Hospital where 10 others who were hurt have been admitted. The condition of one is stated to be critical. 

Following the incident, residents of Bhagabatpur staged a road blockade on Khuntuni-Narasinghpur State Highway-65 near by placing the bodies of the victims near Abhimanpur. They demanded immediate arrest of the culprits. Senior police officers, who rushed to the spot, are trying to pacify the villagers to bring the situation under control. The road blockade was continuing till last reports came in. Additional SP, PK Jena said two platoons of police force have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order and avoid any untoward situation. 

