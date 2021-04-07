STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

35% jump in Covid-19 cases in Odisha as 791 test positive

Nine districts bordering Chhattisgarh reported 343 cases accounting for 43% of the new infections.

Published: 07th April 2021 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha event hall

An event venue being sealed by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha witnessed a quantum jump in new COVID-19 cases as 791 people from 29 of the 30 districts tested positive in the last 24 hours. Fresh infections rose by 35 per cent over the the previous day's count of 588 cases.

Sundargarh district recorded over 100 cases for the first time this year. With 147 cases, the district bordering Chhattisgarh, topped the chart followed by Khurda (118), Bargarh (48), Cuttack (46), Sambalpur (45), Puri (43), Keonjhar (39), Kalahandi (38), Jharsuguda and Nuapada (31 each).

Among others, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur, Angul, Jajpur, Balangir, Rayagada and Bhadrak registered 24, 23, 17, 16, 14, 14 and 10 cases respectively.

Nine districts bordering Chhattisgarh reported 343 cases accounting for 43% of the new infections. While inter-state movement turned out to be a major reason behind the recent spurt in cases, a wedding band from Maharashtra is attributed to the rise in cases in a village in Sundargarh district.

From 2.35 pc a day before to 2.5 pc, the test positivity rate is on the rise constantly. The state conducted 31,531 tests, nearly 40% of which were through
RT-PCR, in the last 24 hours.

One person succumbed to the disease taking the death toll to 1923. A 28-year-old Covid positive patient of Puri district who was also suffering from diabetes mellitus died while undergoing treatment.

With these new cases, the Covid tally has soared to 3,44,647. 3,38,416 have recovered and the active cases stand at 4255.

The state government on Wednesday rushed senior government officials to affected districts to monitor the situation. Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra, Development Commissioner PK Jena and Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra will visit border districts and monitor enforcement and containment measures.

Meanwhile, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed the Oxford Engineering College at Palaspalli for allegedly violating Covid-19 guidelines. An event hall near Ram Mandir was also sealed as it had not taken permission for organising function.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha COVID cases Odisha coronavirus cases Odisha daily covid tally COVID Coronavirus
India Matters
Security personnel stand guard at Connaught Place as night curfew was imposed by Delhi government to curb Covid spread. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Ten states showing upward trajectory of daily new Covid-19 cases
People wait to register themselves to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of Covid vaccine
Covid vaccination at workplaces from April 11
Voters queue up to cast their ballot (Photo | BP Deepu,EPS)
Election narrative in Kerala skipped real issues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp