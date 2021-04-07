STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Apple ordered to pay Rs 35K to consumer

During adjudication, Apple India responded to the notices and filed a written statement casting doubts on the Jena’s complaint.

Published: 07th April 2021 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Cuttack District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Apple India and its service centre in Bhubaneswar to pay Rs 35,000 as compensation to an iPhone customer for manufacturing defects in the device. 

Santosh Jena, a local, said he had bought iPhone 7 (32 GB) from Gungun Mobile Centre in Kendrapara on August 19, 2019. In July last year, he faced problems relating to the phone’s microphone, speaker and the battery. When efforts to contact Apple’s customer service online did not yield any result, he deposited the phone with FI Info Solutions and Services Pvt Ltd, the company’s service centre in Bhubaneswar.  But, when the phone was not replaced, he filed a complaint with the Commission seeking replacement of the device along with Rs 1.25 lakh as compensation for the physical strain and mental agony caused by the issue and Rs 10,000 as litigation cost. 

During adjudication, Apple India responded to the notices and filed a written statement casting doubts on the Jena’s complaint. The company termed the claims in his complaint as malafide and devoid of merit. However, the Commission held that the company not only attempted to delay the matter but also used the conditions under the limited warranty clause to the disadvantage of the complainant by pitching up a plea of misuse when such is not substantiated by sufficient means.  

The bench comprising president-in-charge Sarmistha Nath and member LN Dash Choudhury observed in the March 31 order, “In our considered opinion, Apple India Pvt Ltd and FI Info Solutions and Services Pvt Limited being jointly and severally liable are hence directed to compensate the complainant  to the tune of Rs 35,000 towards hardship faced by him.”

The Commission also directed the company to conduct repairs without any cost and provide the complainant an extended warranty of six months and in the event of recurrence of any such defect unconditionally provide him with a new replacement with the remaining warranty period. While directing to pay Rs 3,000 towards litigation and miscellaneous expenses, it warned that the payments should be made within one month from date of the order.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on a rise. (File Photo | PTI)
'Jabs for all will take time': Centre  says vaccine availability is 'finite'
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had done a Rs 1,400 crores property tax scam. (Representational Image)
Instant loan apps, path to a debt trap
Justice N V Ramana
Justice NV Ramana ruled CJI comes under RTI act
Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)
Time to revisit current strategies against Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representaional purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 mutant detected in Kerala, experts demand speedy vaccinations to check spread
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp