ASI suspended for dancing inside police station in Odisha

JAJPUR: Jajpur SP Rahul PR on Tuesday placed an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) under suspension after a video showing four cops including a lady home guard dancing to the tunes of Odia songs inside Panikoili police station went viral on social media.

The ASI was identified as Sanjay Das. In the video, the police personnel, whose faces and uniforms are smeared in colours of Holi, were seen dancing to a popular Ollywood song. Other staff of the police station were also seen clapping and cheering the four in the background. The video of the dance was captured by an unidentified person who later posted the clip on social media platforms.

The police station where the incident occurred is close to the Jajpur SP office. Sources said the cops were celebrating after returning from duty at a ‘Holi Melana’ festival in the area. The video has sparked outrage in the area as such acts by personnel in uniform inside a police station amounts to violation of rules and code of conduct.

Jajpur SP Rahul PR said the ASI was suspended after preliminary inquiry. “We have launched a probe and action will be taken against the police personnel involved in the incident,” he said. The SP said the incident may have taken place on the occasion of Holi.