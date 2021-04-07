STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid -ve report must for visitors to Puri from 5 states

Restriction imposed on visitors from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Kerala; Tourists can also show certificate of immunisation

By Express News Service

PURI: Amid fears of coronavirus resurgence in Odisha, the district administration on Tuesday made it mandatory for tourists from five high-risk states to produce Covid-19 negative certificates on arrival at Puri. Visitors can also produce certificates of immunisation after two vaccine doses.

The restriction was imposed on visitors from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Kerala. Puri Collector Samarth Verma said, “We have made production of negative RT-PCR test report obtained with 72 hours mandatory for people coming from these five states. Special arrangements have been made at Puri railway station for testing of symptomatic passengers as well. Those testing positive will either undergo home isolation or institutional quarantine.” 

Besides, healthcare facilities including Covid patient treatment will be revamped to meet the exigencies. Vaccination of servitors and employees of Sri Jagannath temple is underway, Verma added. Hotel Association of Puri secretary Rajkishore Patra said as directed by the administration, hotels will also demand Covid-19 certificates from travellers and tourists from the five states. The fresh Covid-19 wave has affected the travel and tourism industry as hotel bookings are being cancelled every day, Patra informed. 

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has also been directed to strictly follow Covid guidelines. The SJTA will ensure that devotees maintain social distance during temple entry and exit. Besides, face masks and hand sanitisation have been made mandatory.

