STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

I-T lens on tax against payment made to Covid hospitals in Odisha

As per norms, deduction should be made at 1.5 per cent of the amount paid for any work as per the agrement with the private hospitals and at 7.5 per cent for rent paid for use of land or building. 

Published: 07th April 2021 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

tax, graphic, income tax

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Income Tax department has flagged non-payment of tax by State agencies, which had partnered with private hospitals to run Covid hospitals during 2020-21 fiscal. The State government had roped in 30 private hospitals to set up dedicated Covid hospitals in the districts during the first wave of the pandemic last year and paid nearly Rs 344.55 crore. As per provisions of Income Tax Act, 1961 and Income Tax Rules, 1962, the applicable rate of TDS should have been deducted by the officer or drawing and disbursement officer at the time of making the payment. 

IT department sources said the payments were made without deduction of tax at source. “The agencies owe around `50 crore towards TDS in the last financial year. They should have deducted the TDS at the time of making payment and deposit in the Central government account within the prescribed due date,” sources informed.  

The funding agencies of the State government had made various payments like fixed rental charges and for variables like consumables, drugs, PPE, patients’ diet and ambulance/mortuary services to these hospitals. 
Interest at 1.5 per cent per month is chargeable for late deposit of TDS from the date of deduction till the date of deposit of such tax and interest at one pc is chargeable for non-deduction of tax at source.  “In case, any hospital is exempted from tax, the agencies could have produced no-deduction certificate. But here, neither the no-deduction certificate has been applied nor produced by the funding agencies,” said an IT official. 

Citing non-payment of tax, Commissioner of Income Tax (TDS) SM Keshkamat has written to Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra requesting him to issue necessary instructions to the officials concerned for deduction and payment of TDS at the earliest. As per norms, deduction should be made at 1.5 per cent of the amount paid for any work as per the agrement with the private hospitals and at 7.5 per cent for rent paid for use of land or building. 

Keshkamat has warned that non-deduction of tax may attract penalty. “If TDS for any reason has not been paid so far, the same should be made during the current financial year and remitted to the Central government account along with the applicable interest,” he stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Income Tax department COVID hospitals Income Tax Act Odisha government
India Matters
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on a rise. (File Photo | PTI)
'Jabs for all will take time': Centre  says vaccine availability is 'finite'
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had done a Rs 1,400 crores property tax scam. (Representational Image)
Instant loan apps, path to a debt trap
Justice N V Ramana
Justice NV Ramana ruled CJI comes under RTI act
Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)
Time to revisit current strategies against Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representaional purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 mutant detected in Kerala, experts demand speedy vaccinations to check spread
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp