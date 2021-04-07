STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NDC team briefed on vital issues in meet with CS

Secretaries of different departments apprised the delegation about the policy changes for achieving rapid economic progress.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A 20-member delegation of National Defence College (NDC) comprising senior officers from civil services and armed forces from India, USA, Japan, Kazakhstan, Egypt and Kenya were briefed on a host of issues including socio-economic policy and economic development, rural development, women empowerment and advancement of IT industries here on Tuesday

The delegation, which is one a six-day tour of the State as part of Understanding India and Economic Security study, held discussions with Chief Secretary SC Mahapatra and other senior officers of the State government here. They were apprised of the present state and pace of development in Odisha along with the procedural reforms adopted in different sectors. 

Mahapatra said with abundant natural resources, the State is marching ahead on the path to becoming an industry-based economy from an agrarian economy. Development Commissioner Pradip Jena presented a comparative picture of the State and its journey from the 1999 super cyclone till 2020. He said the State is not only well-equipped to face challenges posed by natural calamities but also has capability to assist other states during times of crisis.

Secretaries of different departments apprised the delegation about the policy changes for achieving rapid economic progress. The purpose of the visit of the NDC delegation is to get a closer view of different aspects of development including various State-sponsored programmes for socio-economic development, panchayati raj system, law and order management, women empowerment and functioning of health, agriculture, education, energy sectors and role of non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Further certain aspects relating to economic development, advancements in IT industries sciences and other aspects unique to the State that have contributed to its progress are included in the course. The delegation would meet the Governor and Chief Minister in the coming days. 

An NDC delegation had earlier visited the State in February last year. Feedback of the visit then was educative, informative and very well conducted, delegation leader Major General HB Pillai said. The delegation which will be in the State till April 9 is scheduled visit different areas including Paradip, Chilika and Ganjam, official sources said.

