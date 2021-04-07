STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

No quality power for consumers even after 2 decades of reforms

The project also aimed at providing quality and reliable power by upgrading the distribution infrastructure.

Published: 07th April 2021 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the State is losing more than a third of the power supplied to consumers in system losses and the distribution companies are struggling to pay bulk supply bills in time, the Rs 3,843 crore distribution system strengthening project has failed to yield the desired result.The aggregated technical and commercial (AT&C) loss continued to be as high as 74 per cent (pc) in several areas of the State while the promised supply of quality and reliable power elude the consumers even after more than two decades of power sector reforms. 

This revelation was made by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in its audit report on Public Sector Undertakings tabled in the just concluded Assembly.Suffering from high AT&C loss of 36.52 pc as against the approved norm of 22.17 pc during 2013-14, the State government launched the Odisha Distribution Systems Strengthening Project (ODSSP) for construction of 500 new 33/11KV sub-stations in the State with an investment of Rs 2,600 crore. The project cost was revised to Rs 3,843 crore in November 2017 for 473 sub-stations to develop a robust cyclone and flood resilient system with a target to complete the project by March 2019.

The project envisaged reduction of AT&C loss at the rate of 3 pc per annum with an estimated additional revenue generation of Rs 255 crore per annum. The project also aimed at providing quality and reliable power by upgrading the distribution infrastructure.The State-run Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL), the implementing agency for ODSSP, could complete 356 sub-stations with an expenditure of Rs 3,346 crore by January 21. “Work is incomplete even after the extended timelines due to which objectives of the scheme could not be achieved. At the same time disproportionate expenditure also led to avoidable losses,” the report said.

Contractors who were eligible to construct 100 sub-stations in terms of their experience were awarded 397 sub-stations out of which they could complete only 109 sub-stations till May 2020. As of now 284 sub-stations (out of 397) were completed with a delay ranging from 1 to 55 months. Remaining 113 sub-stations are yet to be completed.Even as 101 sub-stations were charged, they were not handed over to distribution companies (discoms) concerned by March 2019. 

“Since sub-stations were completed but not handed over, the benefit of reliable power supply with appropriate voltage could not be made available to the consumers and funds amounting to Rs 774.20 crore remained blocked,” the audit said.  Scrutiny of records of 121 out of 170 sub-stations handed over to discoms revealed that in 56 sub-stations, the load of transformers remained below 25 pc even after being in operation for more than one year. Improper load forecasting in DPR resulted in installation of higher capacity transformers. This led to extra expenditure of Rs  22.31 crore and excess load loss of Rs 16.01 lakh at 2018-19 tariff level. Such excess load loss contributes to the high AT&C loss. 

POWER PROJECT LAPSES

500 new 33/11KV sub-stations were to be developed by Mar 2019
Only 356 sub-stations completed by January 2021
Even as 101 sub-stations were charged, they were not handed over to discoms concerned by Mar 2019
Scrutiny of records of 121 out of 170 sub-stations handed over to discoms so far revealed that in 56 sub-stations, the load of transformers remained below 25% even after being in operation for over a year

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on a rise. (File Photo | PTI)
'Jabs for all will take time': Centre  says vaccine availability is 'finite'
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had done a Rs 1,400 crores property tax scam. (Representational Image)
Instant loan apps, path to a debt trap
Justice N V Ramana
Justice NV Ramana ruled CJI comes under RTI act
Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)
Time to revisit current strategies against Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representaional purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 mutant detected in Kerala, experts demand speedy vaccinations to check spread
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp