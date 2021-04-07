STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odia jawan among 22 martyred in Chhattisgarh Maoist encounter

An Odia jawan was among the 22 security personnel martyred in the encounter with Naxals on Bijapur-Sukma border in Chhattisgarh on April 4.

Published: 07th April 2021 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

BSF

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: An Odia jawan was among the 22 security personnel martyred in the encounter with Naxals on Bijapur-Sukma border in Chhattisgarh on April 4.Subash Naik from Dhanshara village within Koksara police limits of Kalahandi was a constable with the District Reserve Guard of Chhattisgarh. His family had moved to Bhashaguda in Bijapur district of the neighbouring State 30 years back. 

Naik’s last rites were performed at Bhashaguda. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. On Saturday, 22 security personnel were killed in an encounter with Maoists along Bijapur-Sukma border, around 400 km from State capital Raipur. A personnel of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) is missing since the deadly encounter.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday paid tributes to Naik. In a message, the Chief Minister said that he will always be remembered for his courage, strength and sacrifice. “In such a tragic time, I extend heartfelt condolences to his family,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Maoist encounter
India Matters
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on a rise. (File Photo | PTI)
'Jabs for all will take time': Centre  says vaccine availability is 'finite'
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had done a Rs 1,400 crores property tax scam. (Representational Image)
Instant loan apps, path to a debt trap
Justice N V Ramana
Justice NV Ramana ruled CJI comes under RTI act
Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)
Time to revisit current strategies against Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representaional purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 mutant detected in Kerala, experts demand speedy vaccinations to check spread
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp