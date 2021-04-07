Odia jawan among 22 martyred in Chhattisgarh Maoist encounter

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: An Odia jawan was among the 22 security personnel martyred in the encounter with Naxals on Bijapur-Sukma border in Chhattisgarh on April 4.Subash Naik from Dhanshara village within Koksara police limits of Kalahandi was a constable with the District Reserve Guard of Chhattisgarh. His family had moved to Bhashaguda in Bijapur district of the neighbouring State 30 years back.

Naik’s last rites were performed at Bhashaguda. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. On Saturday, 22 security personnel were killed in an encounter with Maoists along Bijapur-Sukma border, around 400 km from State capital Raipur. A personnel of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) is missing since the deadly encounter.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday paid tributes to Naik. In a message, the Chief Minister said that he will always be remembered for his courage, strength and sacrifice. “In such a tragic time, I extend heartfelt condolences to his family,” he said.