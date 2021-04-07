Provisions for elderly, PwDs in Pipili

By Express News Service

PURI: The district administration has made special arrangements to assist persons with disabilities (PwDs) and citizens over 80 years of age in exercising their franchise in the upcoming Pipili by-election.Puri Collector Samarth Verma on Tuesday said free transportation will be provided to the PwDs and senior citizens from their villages to polling booths. A special pass called ‘Vahan’ would be issued to them a week before the bypoll date. Drinking water, sheds and other facilities will also be provided at the polling stations.

This apart, 348 wheelchairs would be made available at booths along with two volunteers to help them cast their votes.A total of 2,39,573 voters including 1,10,562 females will exercise their franchise at 348 booths (Pipili-199 and Delang-139) in the bypoll. Of the 8,212 octogenarian voters, 1,077 have preferred to vote through postal ballot, Verma added.The Pipili by-election is scheduled on April 17.