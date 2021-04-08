GMU reports its first positive case 

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Panic gripped Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) after a student residing in the ladies hostel tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. This is the first Covid case reported from GMU. The girl had returned to her hostel on Tuesday evening and late in the night, she felt uneasy and informed the warden. Subsequently, she was taken to the district headquarters hospital for check up by the hostel matron and two roommates when she tested positive for the virus.

Following the detection of the case, university authorities ramped up measures to check the virus from spreading. Deputy Registrar of GMU Uma Charan Pati said the infected student has been sent to her home and is under isolation. The matron and two girl students who had accompanied her to the hospital have also been kept under isolation in the hostel.

“We have sanitised the hostel premises and rooms. Isolation rooms have been slotted in the hostels. All precautionary measures are being taken in the hostels of the university,” Pati added. Meanwhile, Sambalpur district reported its highest single day spike of 45 Covid-19 cases this year. Of the new cases, 22 were reported from Sambalpur city and 18 from Kuchinda sub-division. Currently, there are 183 active cases in the district.

Amid the spurt in positive cases, Dimirimunda village under Jamankira block has become a cause of concern for the district administration. As many as 45 Covid cases have been detected in the village in the last five days. Sources said villagers had organised a mass gathering which led to the spike in cases. Health Minister Naba Kisore Das has written to the district administration directing the officials to take appropriate action to contain further spread of the virus.