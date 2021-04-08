Odisha could see peak of 5,000 coronavirus cases a day by month-end

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is expected to witness a steep rise in coronavirus cases between April 15 and 25, and hit the peak of second wave by end of the month. As per a preliminary projection by three organisations, including ICMR, IIT-Bhubaneswar and Johns Hopkins University of the US, a health official said the daily caseload could touch 5,000 at its peak and the number may be sustained for a period of three weeks.

“The cases have been projected in view of the rising trend in the last one week. It may vary as the actual data comes in. The projection made by the same model closely matched the last year’s actual outcome,” he said and maintained that it will be difficult to predict the fatalities as the infection is spreading fast with less or no deaths in the State.

The official informed that the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) and Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) are analysing the mutated strains which could be behind the rapid surge in infections. The State took a big leap in new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday as 791 people from 29 districts tested positive in last 24 hours. Fresh infections rose by 35 per cent over the the previous day’s count of 588 cases. The State conducted 31,531 tests during the period. Sundargarh district recorded over 100 cases for the first time this year. With 147 cases, the district bordering Chhattisgarh, topped the chart followed by Khurda (118), Bargarh (48), Cuttack (46), Sambalpur (45), Puri (43), Keonjhar (39), Kalahandi (38), Jharsuguda and Nuapada (31 each).

Nine districts bordering Chhattisgarh reported 343 cases accounting for 43 pc of the new infections. Test positivity rate has also shot up from 2.35 pc a day before to 2.5 pc. One person succumbed to the disease taking the death toll to 1,923. A 28-year-old Covid positive patient of Puri district who was also suffering from diabetes mellitus died while undergoing treatment.The Covid tally in the State has soared to 3,44,647, of which 3,38,416 have recovered and the active cases stand at 4,009.

Meanwhile, the State government has rushed senior government officials to the affected districts to monitor the situation. Development Commissioner PK Jena visited Jharsuguda district and took a review. He will visit Sundargarh on Thursday. Health Director Dr Bijay Mohapatra and Director of Medical Education and Training Dr CBK Mohanty will tour Kalahandi and Nuapada to monitor enforcement and containment measures.

Dists asked to keep CCCs ready

Bhubaneswar The State government on Wednesday asked the districts to keep the dedicated Covid care centers (DCCCs) in readiness in view of the resurgence of Covid-19 pandemic.