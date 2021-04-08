STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

OHRC seeks report from VSSUT, homeo college  

The notices direct the institutions to submit reports stating measures that have been taken against the students involved in the act. 

Published: 08th April 2021 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) on Tuesday issued notices to registrar of the Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) and principal of the Odisha Medical College of Homoeopathy and Research (OMCHR), Sambalpur seeking action taken report on the recent ragging incidents on their campus. 

This came after the commission heard a petition filed by Ragging Free Campus Abhiyan (RFCA) convenor Tejeswar Parida. The notices direct the institutions to submit reports stating measures that have been taken against the students involved in the act. 

On March 28, two second year students of VSSUT were ragged with severe physical and mental torture allegedly by fourth year students who were suspected to be under the influence of alcohol and ganja. The victims reported the incident to the VSSUT authorities the same day and an investigation was launched into the matter.

Similarly, on March 31, four junior girl students of OMCHR were ragged by some seniors involving verbal and sexual harassment. This incident was reported to the national anti-ragging helpline the next day after which the authorities started a probe. 

Earlier, OHRC has issued notice to Registrar, VIMSAR over ragging on March 11 in which a fine of Rs 54,000 was slapped on 18 students allegedly involved in the ragging incident. The hearing on all three petitions will  be held on April 26. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Security personnel stand guard at Connaught Place as night curfew was imposed by Delhi government to curb Covid spread. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Ten states showing upward trajectory of daily new Covid-19 cases
People wait to register themselves to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of Covid vaccine
Covid vaccination at workplaces from April 11
Voters queue up to cast their ballot (Photo | BP Deepu,EPS)
Election narrative in Kerala skipped real issues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp