Poll & virus: Section 144 clamped in Kotia  

The Koraput district administration on Wednesday clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in the 21 villages of Kotia panchayat.

Published: 08th April 2021 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

The all-party team in Kotia

By Express News Service

KORAPUT/JEYPORE: The Koraput district administration on Wednesday clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in the 21 villages of Kotia panchayat. Ahead of the Zilla Parishad elections announced by Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, political activities intensified in the bordering areas prompting the district administration to clamp prohibitory orders so that surge of Covid cases can be checked.

Sources said, containment zones have been declared in two villages in view of Covid cases. At least seven cases have been detected - one in Kotia village, three each in Phatusenari and Neredivalsa in last three days. The administration is planning to check virus spread by clamping CrPC 144 in all 21 villages and eight hamlets on April 8, for door-to-door medical check-up as well as to put a restriction of entry of outsiders.

With elections by AP hours to go, leaders of BJD, BJP and Congress including legislators sealed the borders between Odisha and AP at Phatusenari village today. The blockade will continue until tomorrow evening. Annoyed by AP State Election Commission’s decision to conduct ZP elections, the leaders of Koraput district have come together. They took oath on the spot not to allow Odisha voters to exercise their rights in AP election. 

Even the polling officials of Andhra Pradesh will not be allowed to set polling booths in Phatusenari and Talaganjeipadar, district BJD President Ishwar Chandra Panigrahi told mediapersons.  The all party team decided that they will approach all the villages to abstain from the AP ZP election. Former Koraput MP and BJP leader Jayram Pangi, former Koraput MLA Guptaprasad Dash, Jeypore MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati, Pottangi MLA Pritam Padhi, Koraput MLA Raghuram Padal and hundreds of supporters are camping at Phatusenari. The locals have urged the district administration to protect the leaders and supporters anticipating law and order situation.
 

