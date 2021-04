By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The State government has extended the date of farmers’ registration for sale of surplus paddy under the price support system to April 10. The last date for registration was April 7.

Writing to collectors of 17 districts which participated in the decentralised procurement undertaken by the State through OSCSC, the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department said the procurement of rabi paddy will start from May 1 and close on June 30.