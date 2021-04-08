Tehsildar in soup for ‘manhandling’ Vig staff

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The city police on Wednesday registered a case against Baranga tehsildar Bichitrananda Nayak for allegedly manhandling Vigilance officers when they intercepted and arrested him on Tuesday for carrying over Rs 1 lakh unaccounted cash.

Cuttack Vigilance division officers had received information that Nayak had collected huge amounts of cash from different sources towards illegal gratification and they were keeping a watch on his movement.

The anti-corruption officials intercepted him at Raghunathpur under Infocity police limits while he was proceeding towards his house in the office vehicle.

In a scuffle with Vigilance officers, he threw the money on the road. While the officers recovered the cash from the spot, Nayak was unable to account for it satisfactorily. Subsequently, a case was registered against him under Sections 323, 332, 353 and 354 of IPC. Vigilance officers produced him in a court on Wednesday and he was remanded in judicial custody till April 20.

Searches were conducted at Nayak’s office in Baranga, houses in Patia and his native village Gopalpur in Dhenkanal district. During his service period from 2016 to April 6, 2021, he has been found in possession of assets worth Rs 55.69 lakh including three plots in Bhubaneswar and insurance deposits worth Rs 25 lakh.