Minor rape victim dies, accused arrested

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: A 14-year-old girl of Rangmatiguda village in Orkel, who was allegedly raped eight days back, died while undergoing treatment at Koraput’s Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital (SLNMCH) on Wednesday night.

Though the crime had taken place on March 31, it came to light after the victim’s father lodged an FIR with Orkel police on Thursday. Following the complaint, sub-divisional police officer of Chitrakonda Sunaram Hembram and Orkel IIC Soumendu Tripathy rushed to Rangmatiguda.

Tripathy said basing on the FIR, police arrested the accused, identified as Jaya Gain of MV-53, under POCSO Act. On March 31, the minor girl had gone to attend a marriage ceremony near her village where the accused was also present. Gain reportedly took the girl to a nearby forest and raped her, the IIC informed.

Unable to bear the stigma, the girl consumed poison on April 2 and was admitted to Korukonda community health centre by her family members on April 6. On Wednesday, her condition deteriorated following which she was referred to Malkangiri district headquarters hospital and later shifted to SLNMCH at Koraput. However, she died during treatment in the night.

