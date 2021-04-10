STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM to campaign for Pipili bypoll on April 12 virtually

Meanwhile, president of BJP’s Odisha unit Sameer Mohanty has launched a door-to-door campaign in several villages of the constituency.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AS the BJP has launched an aggressive campaign to wrest the Pipili Assembly seat from the BJD in the bypoll scheduled on April 17, the ruling party on Friday announced that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will campaign for the party candidate Rudra Pratap Maharathy in virtual mode on April 12.

Announcing this, Minister of State for School and Mass Education Samir Ranjan Dash said arrangements will be made so that all voters will be able to hear the Chief Minister’s address. Earlier, BJD MLA from Satyabadi Umakant Samantray had said large LED TVs will be put up at several places in the constituency to enable people to listen to the Chief Minister’s address.

Meanwhile, president of BJP’s Odisha unit Sameer Mohanty has launched a door-to-door campaign in several villages of the constituency. Mohanty hit out at the ruling BJD and alleged that though the Centre is providing more than adequate funds to all panchayats for development projects, many areas in Pipili have remained backward. The BJP president alleged that several panchayats do not have roads and electricity has not reached many villages.

