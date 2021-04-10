STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

COVID cases surge past 1,000 mark, jump by 46 per cent in Odisha

Of the fresh cases spread across 28 districts, 755 were in quarantine and 527 local infections.

Published: 10th April 2021 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

The test positivity rate (TPR) shot up to 4.4 pc from 2.83 pc a day before.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: New Covid-19 cases surged past 1,000 mark for the first time this year with 1,282 persons testing positive in Odisha in the last 24 hours, recording a rise of 46 per cent (pc) over the previous day’s count of 879 cases.The daily caseload breached 1,000 mark after over five months pushing the active cases over 5,000. On November 8, as many as 1,219 cases were reported. 

Of the fresh cases spread across 28 districts, 755 were in quarantine and 527 local infections. The local transmission also jumped by 46 pc in a day as 361 local cases were recorded on Thursday.The test positivity rate (TPR) shot up to 4.4 pc from 2.83 pc a day before. The State had conducted 29,081 tests during the period taking the total number of tests to over 93 lakh.

Three districts crossed three-digit figure with Sundargarh registering maximum 224 cases, followed by Khurda (192) and Kalahandi (108). Among other districts, 84 cases were detected in Bargarh, 82 each in Nuapada and Sambalpur, 63 in Cuttack, 52 in Mayurbhanj, 49 in Angul, 45 in Balangir, 36 in Jharsuguda, 32 in Ganjam, 28 in Puri, 27 in Nabarangpur, 26 Jajpur and 24 in Bhadrak.

Seven districts bordering Chhattisgarh recorded 569 cases accounting for around 44 pc of the daily caseload. Since the border districts emerged as hotspots, Odisha government suspended all public transport from the state and vice-versa till April 30.With the infections catching up fast, Odisha became the 16th country to report more than 1,000 cases a day during the second wave. 

With the new cases, the tally soared to 3,46,808, of which 3,39,200 patients, including 310 on Friday, have recovered. One more Covid patient succumbed to the disease taking the death toll to 1,924. The active cases climbed to 5,631.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra said though the infection is spreading at least 51 pc faster than the previous year, the fatality is negligible. “We are keeping a close eye and accordingly the districts have been asked to be ready with hospital beds, ICUs and ventilators apart from Covid care centres,” he added. Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra and the Additional Chief Secretary are slated to visit Nuapada and Kalahandi on Saturday and Sambalpur and Sundargarh districts on Wednesday to oversee preparedness of facilities and deployment of manpower.   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha coronavirus daily covid updates second wave vaccine
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic collects a nasal sample of a woman for Random Antigen COVID-19 testing. (Representational Photo | ANI)
Five states including Maharashtra, UP and Kerala account for 73% Covid-19 cases
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of COVID-19 vaccine
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp