Irrawaddy dolphins grow in free waters of Chilika

As many as 281 humpback dolphins and 22 bottle-nose dolphins were sighted by survey teams this year.

Published: 10th April 2021 08:54 AM

Irrawaddy Dolphins in Chilika Lake

Irrawaddy Dolphins in Chilika Lake (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Population of Irrawaddy dolphins that colonise in the brackish waters of Chilika lagoon has reported a substantial jump this year. The annual dolphin census has estimated number of the endangered species at 162, up from 146 last year. 

There is also an overall increase in dolphin population in Chilika as 26 bottle-nose dolphins were sighted during the census as against 17 last year. This has taken the overall population of dolphins, inhabiting the lake, to 188 from 163 in 2020, says report of the annual dolphin census carried out in February by Chilika Development Authority (CDA) and State Wildlife Wing. 

A key reason behind the improving population of dolphins and cetaceans in lagoon is the persistent enforcement by CDA which has gone after encroachment. Sources said, a whopping 25,113 ha area in the lake was under illegal prawn gheries. However, the special drive launched by CDA helped free up around 15,163 ha from encroachment since 2018. 

Besides, restriction on tourism for better parts of 2020  due to the Covid19 pandemid gave them an inviolate space.This is showing in the number of aquatic mammals in the 1100 sq km lagoon which has been witnessing a steady growth over the years as dolphins are found in new areas in central and southern sector of the lagoon for last three years.

Chilika apart, there has also been an increase in overall dolphin population in Mangrove (Wildlife) Division of Rajnagar though number of Irrawaddy dolphins this year in this habitat is way less than the previous year. 

As per the census, a total 342 dolphins of three species have been found this year against 62 of two species last year in the mangrove eco-system. As many as 281 humpback dolphins and 22 bottle-nose dolphins were sighted by survey teams this year. However, compared to previous year’s 60, the number of Irrawaddy dolphin in the division has dropped to 39. 

The dolphin census was also carried out in Puri, Bhadrak, Balasore wildlife and Berhampur divisions where the overall dolphin population remained 4, 8, 2 and nil respectively. The dolphins spotted at Bhadrak were of Irrawaddy species.

Last year, the census had enumerated 233 dolphins but rough weather conditions had affected the census operations due to which this year’s exercise was carried out on two different dates and the best sighting figures were taken into consideration for final estimation. 

