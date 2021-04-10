Odisha reports 1,374 new Covid-19 cases, two more die

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With 1374 more testing positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, Odisha continued to report over 1,000 cases for the second consecutive day posting this year's highest single-day spike. As many as 1,282 infections were recorded during the previous day.

Two more people succumbed to the disease during the period taking the death toll to 1926. The state reported two Covid deaths in a day after a gap of nearly three months. Earlier, two persons had died on January 5.

Health department sources said of the fresh cases detected from 29 of the 30 districts, 812 were in quarantine and 562 were local infections. Several new clusters have emerged in different districts due to rapid local transmission.

While three districts registered a three-digit figure, Sundargarh district topped the list with 355 cases, followed by Khurda (193) and Nuapada (135). Among other districts, 77 cases were diagnosed in Sambalpur, 59 in Bargarh, 52 in Jharsuguda, 51 in Cuttack, 47 in Rayagada, 45 in Kalahandi, and 44 in Puri.

Seven districts bordering Chhattisgarh registered 674 cases contributing nearly 49 per cent (pc) of the daily caseload. This apart, the districts, which are under constant watch are Ganjam, Balangir, and Rayagada along with the coastal districts of Balasore and Bhadrak.

Sundargarh and Khurda have been categorised as red zones as the active cases rose to over 1000 each. With 1272 active cases, Sundargarh became the first worst-hit district during the second wave, followed by Khurda (1089).

Two persons, aged 77 and 74 succumbed to the infection while undergoing treatment. The 77-year-old man of Balangir district who was also suffering from diabetes mellitus and chronic kidney disease was on haemodialysis. Similarly, the 74-year-old woman of Kendrapara district was suffering from diabetes

mellitus.

Of the total 3,48,182 confirmed cases, 3,38,797 patients, including 403 on Saturday, have recovered. The active cases now stand at 6600.

Meanwhile, Chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra and Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra visited Kalahandi and Nuapada districts. They reviewed the preparedness at the dedicated Covid hospitals and manpower planning to tackle the resurgence.

The Chief Secretary has directed district health officials to ramp up RT-PCR testing, enforce Covid norms, and mandatory seven-day isolation of returnees. He assured that the border districts will be provided advanced ambulances and more specialist doctors for the timely treatment of Covid patients.